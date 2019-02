Oriol Junqueras Vies

(Barcelona, 1969)

Vice-president and Regional Minister for Economy and the Treasury of the Government of Catalonia (14th January – 27th October 2017)

A graduate in Modern and Contemporary History with a doctorate in the History of Economic Thought from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona. A professor of the same university since 1998.

He was mayor of Sant Vicenç dels Horts (2011-2015) and a MEP (2009-2012). A deputy for Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (Republican Left of Catalonia) in Parliament since 2012. President of this political party from 2011.